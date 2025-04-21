Anuj, Vivek grab gold in men's freestyle at U20 Nationals

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 21 (PTI) Home favourite Anuj prevailed over Haryana's Sumit in the men's freestyle 61kg final while Uttar Pradesh's Vivek got the better of Harayan's Saurabh in the 74kg title clash at the U20 National Wrestling Championships here on Monday.

Ajay (Maharashtra) and Kapil (Chandigarh) emerged bronze winners in the 61kg while Akash (Chandiagrh) and Yesh (Delhi) claimed third places in the 74kg.

Vishal made up for Haryana's disappointment by claiming the 97kg gold with a win over Services' Sahil. UP's Vishal and Rajasthan's Sahil grabbed bronze medals. In the women's event, Haryana's Vineeta (50kg), Neha (57kg) and Harshita (72kg) emerged champions while Delhi's Shikha took the gold in the 65kg category.

From among the Greco Roman wrestlers in action on Monday, Services' Anil More (55kg), Delhi's Yohesh (67kg) and Haryana's Rohit (87kg) emerged champions in their respective categories. PTI AT AT PDS PDS