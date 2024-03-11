Anurag Thakur inaugurates hockey astoturf in Himachal's Sirmaur

Nahan (Himachal), Mar 11 (PTI) Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday inaugurated via videoconferencing a hockey astroturf, built at a cost of Rs 7.50 crore at the women's hockey hostel at Majra in Himacghal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and Paonta MLA Sukhram Choudhari were present at the stadium during the inauguration ceremony. They thanked Thakur and said the hockey astroturf had been a decades-old demand of players in the area, according to a press statement.

They said the hostel has produced a number of national and international hockey players, including former Indian women's team captain Sita Gosain.

Having an world-class astroturf stadium will produce more international hockey players, they said. PTI COR BPL SZM