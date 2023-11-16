Anushka Sharma calls Virat Kohli 'God's child' on his 50th century record

Mumbai: Actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Thursday said she is grateful to watch her husband, "God's child" Virat Kohli grow from strength to strength while being honest to himself and to the sport of cricket.

Virat became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar during the ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand here on Wednesday.

India registering a thumping victory against the Kiwis by 70 runs was the icing on the cake.

Anushka shared a heartwarming note on her Instagram Stories hours after India won the semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium.

"God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child," the actor wrote in the post.

In another Instagram Story, she congratulated the entire Indian cricket team on the win.

"This. gun. team," she wrote.

Virat's world record 50th ODI hundred and an exemplary century by Shreyas Iyer propelled India to an imposing 397 for four against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup here on Wednesday.

The actor also highlighted pacer Mohammed Shami's contribution to yesterday's match. The fast bowler was named Player of the Match after he claimed 7 wickets for 57 runs, which are the best figures by an Indian bowler in the marquee event. Shami also completed 50 wickets in the tournament from just 17 games.

Anushka and Virat, both 35, tied the knot in 2017. They share a daughter Vamika, who will turn three in January.