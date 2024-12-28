Anvay Dravid bags U14, Vijay Merchant Trophy honours in KSCA annual awards

Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) Anvay Dravid, son of former India coach and captain Rahul, walked away with top honours in two sections of the KSCA annual awards, which were distributed here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Anvay was presented the award for being the top run-getter in the Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24 for the state.

A wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay made 357 runs from five matches at an average of 45 with four fifties in the under-16 tournament.

He was also the highest run-scorer in the under-14 state league tournament while playing for Vijaya Cricket Club, and bagged the award.

Advertisment

Opening batter Prakhar Chaturvedi also received the award for aggregating most runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy 2023-24, in which Karnataka beat Mumbai to emerge champions for the first time.

Chaturvedi became the first batter to smash a quadruple hundred in the tournament final when he made an unbeaten 404 in the title clash against Mumbai at Shimoga earlier this year.

Chaturvedi broke a 24-year-old record of 358, which was made by former India batter Yuvraj Singh.

Advertisment

In that tournament, Chaturvedi made 795 runs from eight matches at an average of 79.50 with two hundreds and a fifty. PTI UNG AM 7/21/2024 AM AM