Anvitha takes 2-shot lead over Lavanya in WPGT

Bengaluru, Jun 19 (PTI) Anvitha Narender shot the best round of her fledgling professional career to take a 2-shot lead after 36 holes in the eighth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, here at the Bangalore Golf Club.

Playing only her fourth round as a pro, Anvitha (69-65), the Bengaluru-based golfer who was born in New Jersey, shot 5-under 65 and moved two clear of the Gurgaon-based amateur Lavanya Jadon (69-67).

After two rounds, Anvitha was 6-under and Lavanya 4-under being the only two players with both rounds under par.

Anvitha, who finished tied-8th in her pro debut last week, ran up three birdies in a row from the second and got off to a great start. She dropped shots on the fifth and the ninth to turn in 1-under.

On the back nine, she had gains on the 10th and 12th followed by back-to-back birdies on the 16th and 17th for a round of 65.

Lavanya, who has represented India as an amateur, opened with a birdie on the first but she gave that away on the eighth. Another birdie on the ninth meant she turned in 1-under whereas on the back nine, she birdied the 12th and the 16th for a round of 67.

Meanwhile, Seher Atwal carded a steady 69 with three birdies and two bogeys to be sole third at 1-under 139, while another amateur Saanvi Somu carded even-par 70 to be fourth at 1-over 141.

Sneha Singh (73), who was the Order of Merit winner last year, was among the four overnight leaders.

Vidhatri Urs (70) were tied for fifth at 2-over 142 and Snigdha Goswami 71-72) was seventh.

One of the four co-leaders from first round, Rhea Jha slipped to eighth with 75 in the second round. Amateur Keerthana Rajeev (74-72) was tied ninth with Gaurabi Bhowmick (71-75).

The current Order of Merit leader, Hitaashee Bakshi improved to 71 in the second round and was tied-11th along with the seventh leg winner Gaurika Bishnoi (73-74).

However, Amandeep Drall continued to struggle as she shot 74-75 and was tied-19th.

The cut fell at 150 and 25 players will play the final round. Among the well-known players to miss the cut was Jasmine Shekar (77-74), who was fifth last week. PTI COR DDV