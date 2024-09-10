Anwar banned for four months; Mohun Bagan eligible for Rs 12.90 cr compensation: AIFF PSC judgment

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) The All India Football Federation on Tuesday imposed a four-month suspension on India international Anwar Ali after finding the defender "guilty" of illegally terminating his four-year contract with Mohun Bagan who are also eligible for a huge compensation of Rs 12.90 crore.

The Players Status Committee of the AIFF also ruled that the Anwar's parent club Delhi FC and East Bengal, with whom the defender had entered into a lucrative five-year deal, have been banned from registering players for two transfer windows -- 2024-25 winter and 2025-26 summer.

Anwar Ali, East Bengal and Delhi FC are all jointly "liable" for the compensation amount which includes Rs 8.40 crore for the residual value of the contract, Rs 2 crore already paid to Delhi FC under loan agreement, and Rs 2.50 crore for other "damages suffered by the club," stated the decision of the AIFF Players Status Committee.

The transfer of India centre-back Ali to East Bengal from Mohun Bagan following a unilateral termination of his loan, had sparked a controversy in Kolkata Maidan.

The 23-year-old, who played a key role in their Indian Super League Shield-winning campaign, scoring three goals and one assist in 26 games last season, terminated his contract and joined arch-rivals East Bengal in a five-year deal.

Mohun Bagan then challenged the decision by filing a complaint with the AIFF's Player Status Committee.

"In accordance with Article 20.4, the Player is restricted from playing in official matches for a period of 4 (four) months, a period that shall commence from the date of notification of this decision," read the six-page judgment signed by Savio Messias deputy chairperson, AIFF Players Status Committee.

This suspension is applicable for his club matches and he will be eligible to play for India.

"Under Article 20.3, and subject to any provisions to the contrary in contract, the Committee holds all three parties i.e. Anwar Ali, East Bengal FC and Delhi FC jointly and severally liable for the above amount (Rs 12.90 crore)." "In accordance with Article 20.4, the Player is restricted from playing in official matches for a period of 4 (four) months, a period that shall commence from the date of notification of this decision." It further said if the compensation is not paid within 45 days, the club will face a ban on registering new players for up to three registration periods, and the player will be restricted from playing in official matches for up to six months.

Appeals against the AIFF Players’ Status Committee decisions can be made to the AIFF Appeals Committee within the time limits specified in the AIFF Disciplinary Code, it added.

Much before the PSC delivered its judgment, Delhi FC co-owner had stated that they "would appeal and this would go on for a while".

"...the decision has no final bearing on the final outcome or verdict -- so no one should either be too happy or too sad (both sides) as PSC is a preliminary body and all its orders can be appealed. This will go on for a while... patience is the name of the game," Ranjit Bajaj had posted in X on September 1.

As per article 34.1 (Appeals) of the AIFF Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players 2023, any appeal against a decision taken by the AIFF Players’ Status Committee would lie to the AIFF Appeals Committee within the time limits as prescribed under Article 119 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

Without limitation, the process, method of appeal, eligibility, and costs for filing an appeal before the AIFF Appeals Committee against a decision taken by the Players’ Status Committee in any matter shall be according to the procedures and provisions for the same set out in the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

During the period of stay, it is understood that Anwar can play for East Bengal. There has been no reaction from East Bengal yet. PTI TAP KHS