Anwar, East Bengal, Delhi FC move Delhi HC, seek stay on player's suspension by AIFF

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) India defender Anwar Ali, his current side East Bengal, and parent club Delhi FC on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court and sought a stay on the suspension imposed on the player by the All India Football Federation for "illegally terminating" his four-year contract with Mohun Bagan.

The AIFF on Tuesday slapped a four-month suspension on Anwar after finding the defender "guilty" and asked him and the two clubs to pay a huge compensation of Rs 12.90 crore to Mohun Bagan.

"Yes, we have filed a writ petition with the Delhi High Court and the it has been listed for tomorrow. It is item number eight. All three parties have filed the petition on various grounds," Delhi FC owner Ranjit Bajaj told PTI.

"How can we let the player lose out on matches in the coming days. You can get money back but you can't get the matches back once they are played, you can't get the time back," he added.

East Bengal's top official Debabrata Sarkar said that they have approached the Delhi HC as they don't want the player to lose out on matches in the Indian Super League, starting Friday, until the AIFF's Appeals Committee arrives at a decision on the matter.

"We have gone to the Appeals Committee, till the time the Appeals Committee decides we want Anwar to play, he should not be deprived of game time till that time. The player's career should not be affected at all cost. That is our argument, nothing else. Let's see what happens later," Sarkar said.

Earlier, the AIFF's players status committee also ruled that the Anwar's parent club Delhi FC and East Bengal, with whom the defender had entered into a lucrative five-year deal, have been banned from registering players for two transfer windows — 2024-25 winter and 2025-26 summer.

The players status committee had stated that Anwar, East Bengal and Delhi FC are all jointly "liable" for the compensation amount which includes Rs 8.40 crore for the residual value of the contract, Rs 2 crore already paid to Delhi FC under loan agreement, and Rs 2.50 crore for other "damages suffered by the club." The transfer of the India centre-back to East Bengal had sparked a controversy in Kolkata Maidan.

The 23-year-old had played a key role in Mohun Bagan's ISL Shield-winning campaign last season, scoring three goals and one assist in 26 games.

Mohun Bagan challenged the player's move to East Bengal by filing a complaint with the AIFF's player status committee.