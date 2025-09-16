Apollo Tyres new jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team

Sports

New Delhi: Apollo Tyres has been locked in as the new jersey sponsor for the Indian cricket team following the exit of online game platform Dream 11, a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

The BCCI was left without a shirt sponsor for the team after the government banned real money gaming platforms including Dream11 under a new legislation.

The team is currently playing the Asia Cup in Dubai without a title sponsor.

"The deal has been signed with Apollo Tyres. We will announce it soon," said a senior BCCI official.

