Applying norms selectively undermines credibility of sports governance: PT Usha to Sports Minister

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) In a strongly-worded letter, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has accused the sports ministry of interfering in the affairs of national federations and thus "undermining the credibility of sports governance", citing multiple examples, including the contentious Indian Golf Union elections, to support her claims.

Advertisment

Close on heels of the ministry pulling up the IOA for recognising the Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections won by the Harish Kumar Shetty-led faction, Usha said sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya is not being "properly apprised" of various important issues concerning national federations, including the contentious IGU polls.

In a letter dated January 2 and signed by the under secretary, the ministry said the IOA's act of according recognition to Shetty' faction can "create avoidable duplication and confusion" which may not withstand legal scrutiny.

In her reply addressed to Mandaviya, Usha said, "The manner in which this letter has been issued appears procedurally incorrect and reflects a lack of verification of the facts on record and a complete non application of mind by the Under Secretary.

Advertisment

"Sir, since I have assumed office in the lOA, it has become more and more apparent that the staff of the Ministry deliberately never appraises the true and correct facts to the Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports." Copies of the letter were also marked to the International Olympic Committee (IOA) and International Golf Federation.

Two Annual General Meetings (AGMs) were held on December 15 to elect the new IGU office-bearers -- one at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) where Brijinder Singh was re-elected president with retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, Rameshwar Malik, as the Returning Officer, and the other at the Olympic Bhawan, where Shetty was elected with Justice OP Garg (Retd) as the RO.

The IOA said it gave recognition to the faction led by Shetty after having "reviewed the facts" and "examined the procedural adherence" of the contentious polls but the ministry took a stern view of the move made by country's apex sports body.

Advertisment

However, Usha said the body recognised by the ministry "did not meet the quorum requirements as stipulated under Article 22 of the IGU Constitution".

"This specific provision mandates the presence of a minimum 10 number of State Golf Associations (SGAs) for a valid Annual General Meeting (AGM).

"The recognition of this faction, despite the participation of only 09 (Nine) out of the 31 (Thirty One) recognised SGAs as on the date of commencement of the election process, renders the conduct of the AGM and subsequent elections void," Usha wrote.

Advertisment

"Despite the presence of the Ministry appointed Observer at the said AGM in which the minimum quorum for conducting elections was not even remotely met, the reasons for unlawful endorsement of the election to the minority faction of the IGU by the Ministry is not understood.

"It is on record, that the AGM and election of IGU held under Justice OP Garg (Retd) held on 15 December 2024 at the Olympic Bhavan, New Delhi had an attendance of 21 out of the total 31 SGA's.

"Therefore, since the requisite quorum was met and a valid meeting held in accordance with the byelaws/constitution of the IGU, the lOA has deemed the election of the office bearers of the GU at this meeting as valid and accorded recognition to the new office bearers of the IGU." Usha said as as per established norms, no office bearer should interfere once the election process has commenced, but Brijinder did so in the IGU polls according to the IOA chief.

Advertisment

Responding to the ministry's concerns that the IOA recognition on the IGU elections violate the National Sports Code, Usha said "these concerns appear unfounded".

Usha pointed out that national sports federations (NSFs) such as equestrian, yachting etc., which have failed to conduct elections after completion of their term almost three years back, continue to enjoy recognition from the ministry, in clear violation of the NSDC 2011.

She also cited as example the matter involving the Wrestling Federation of India and the Haryana Wrestling Association in the Supreme Court.

Advertisment

"It is troubling that the Ministry has placed undue emphasis on the mere updating of the International Golf Federation (IGF) website as a basis for granting recognition to the faction of IGU. Such reliance on superficial factors cannot be the foundation for granting recognition to a National Sports Federation." Seeking to bring to his attention "the inconsistency displayed in the ministry's actions", Usha said, "While the recognition of this IGU faction has been expedited based on an incomplete report, the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), conducted in December 2023 under the orders of the Apex Court and duly recognized by International Federation of Wrestling i.e. United World Wrestling (UWW) and also by the Indian Olympic Association (IA), continue to face delays in recognition by the Ministry.

"WFI has continued to select and send its teams for all international events of UWW and for the Olympic Games, despite the same the Ministry still holding back its recognition for unknown reasons since December 2023.

"This has been nothing but an attempt to interfere in the autonomy of the NSFs by the MYAS, despite there being many warnings by the UWW and the IOC including clear directions to the lOA not to interfere in the WFI affairs and no ad-hoc committee for WFI shall be recognised by the UWW and IOC." In its last letter, the ministry had advised the IOA to adhere to the Olympic charter, review the matter, and take appropriate measures to ensure the smooth functioning of the governing body.

Advertisment

However, Usha asserted that her body has followed the constitution before arriving at the decision to accord recognition to the Shetty-led faction in the IGU elections.

"...The electoral college prepared by an outgoing President of the IGU is conflicted as much as he was contesting for an elected post in the elections to be held on 15 December 2024. More importantly, the Electoral College had to be prepared by the Returning Officer and not by any office bearer of the IGU.

"It is also held by many courts that the Electoral College and member disputes are to be decided by the Returning Officer and not by the outgoing President of the NSF." Usha also reiterated that "illegally elected office bearers continue to be a part" IOA executive council as the ministry has "not taken any action" to ensure compliance.

"In light of these issues, I urge the Ministry to take corrective action to ensure adherence to the principles of transparency, accountability, and compliance with the NSDC 2011 and recall its letter dated 28 December 2024, granting recognition to the illegal elections to the faction of IGU which did not meet the mandatory quorum for conduct of an AGM as required by its own Constitution.

"The selective application of norms undermines the credibility of sports governance in India and the spirit of fair play that we aim to uphold. I look forward to your intervention to address these concerns at the earliest," Usha signed off. PTI AH AH AT AT