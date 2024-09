Approached Olympiad as an individual event: Gukesh

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh on Tuesday said he approached the recently-concluded Chess Olympiad as an individual event while expressing satisfaction with his performance ahead of the eagerly-awaited World Championship in November.

The 18-year-old world championship challenger was the key architect of India's historic victory, as the men's team clinched its first ever gold medal in the tournament.

"In the Olympiad, I took it as an individual event. I just wanted to perform well in this specific tournament. I am very happy with my performance and the team's performance," Gukesh, who arrived here from Budapest on Tuesday morning, told reporters at the airport.

Gukesh produced a sensational display on the top board for India as he notched up nine points out of his 10 games, conceding just a couple of draws besides eight victories, which fetched him an individual gold as well.

"The result is proof that we were doing many things right and we were in the right spirit. I am really glad about whatever happened in Budapest," he added.

He will now focus on the all-important World Championship clash against defending champion Chinese Grandmaster Ding Liren in November-December.

The Indian had won the Candidates tournament in April to become the youngest challenger to the world title at the age of 17. He turned 18 in May.

The two will clash in Singapore from November 20 to December 15 for the coveted title and a prize fund of USD 2.50 million.

"The form heading into the World Championship, and for now I am quite very happy. There are still a couple of months left and I will work harder and be fully ready," he said.

Should the teenager succeed, he would become the first Indian since the legendary Viswanathan Anand to claim the title. Anand won the world crown five times in his glorious career. PTI APA PM APA PM PM