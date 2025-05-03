Arbaz pips Mane 4-2 in NSCI Baulkline Snooker clash

Mumbai, May 3 (PTI) Mohammed Arbaz held his nerves to get the better of Praveen Mane 4-2 in a group match of the NSCI Baulkline Snooker competition here on Saturday.

In another group match, Mahesh Jagdale went down in the opening frame before managing four straight-frame wins against Parth Shah.

Faisal Khan, meanwhile, continued his good run as he beat Sagar Jain 4-0.

Results: Faisal Khan beat Sagar Jain 4-0 (73-2, 74-46, 88 (69)-0, 74-20; Mohd.Arbaz beat Praveen Mane 4-2 (63-29, 69-37, 59-49, 28-67, 45-53, 75-39); Sparsh Pherwani beat Devendra Patel 4-0 (66-52, 53-12, 76(62)-13, 55-52); Mahesh Jagdale beat Parth Shah 4-1 (25-65, 60-16, 61-28, 66-28, 79-45). PTI DDV PDS PDS