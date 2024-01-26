Archana upsets Shao to make last-16

Mapusa (Goa), Jan 26 (PTI) Young Indian paddler Archana Kamath pulled off a stunning win over Portugal's World No. 53 Jieni Shao to move into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender here on Friday.

The 23-year-old from Bengaluru, who is currently ranked 134 in the world, came from behind to win 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5).

The Indian pair of Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah made an exit after losing 1-3 (7-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11) to Kao Cheng-jui and Chuang Chih-yuan of Chinese Taipei in the men's doubles quarterfinals.

South Korea's Shin Yubin and Eon Jihee beat Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha 3-0 (11-2, 12-10, 11-2).

The pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula also faced a 0-3 (9-11, 8-11, 8-11) defeat against Cheng I-ching and Li Yu-jhun of Chinese Taipei.

Manush and Diya fought hard in their quarter-final of the mixed doubles category before going down 2-3 (5-11, 11-6, 14-12, 8-11, 6-11) to the Spanish pair of Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao.

World Number 8 France's Felix Lebrun defeated Park Gyuhyeon of South Korea 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 18-16) to make the men's singles pre-quarterfinals.

England's Liam Pitchford overcame the challenge of Wong Chun Ting 3-2 (11-6, 8-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8) in another match.

France's Prithika Pavade registered a come-from-behind win by 3-2 (9-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-3) against Ryu Hanna in the round-of-32 of the women's singles category.

World No. 8 Shin Yubin of South Korea defeated compatriot Choi Hyojoo 3-2 (11-5, 7-11, 12-10, 3-11, 11-4).