Archer Aditi bags individual bronze for, India's ninth medal in sport in Hangzhou

Hangzhou, Oct 7 (PTI) Aditi Swami was not at her best but still outplayed Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly in a one-sided women's compound individual bronze play-off to win a record ninth archery medal for India at the Asian Games, here on Saturday. The 17-year-old Indian, who bagged the World Championship title in Berlin two months ago, dropped four points but that did not matter much as she won 146-140.

This is India's record ninth medal in archery, the country's best-ever performance at the Asian Games.

In the Incheon edition in 2014, India had won one gold, one silver and one bronze medal. PTI TAP AT AT