Archer Jadhav loses his opening round, men's singles challenge ends

Paris: Indian archer Pravin Jadhav bowed out of the Paris Olympics after losing his individual men's recurve opening round clash in straight sets to Kao Wenchao of China here on Thursday.

Jadhav lost 0-6 (28-29 29-30 27-28) in the round of 64.

Even though Jadhav shot as many as four 10s through the course of the match, the Chinese archer managed to pip the Indian by a point in each of the three sets.

With Jadhav's loss, India's campaign in the men's individual event ended as veteran Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Boomadevara lost their respective knockout match earlier this week.

The seasoned Deepika Kumari and 18-year-old Bhajan Kaur still remain in contention in the women's individual event and will be in action in the pre-quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Indian men's and women's teams had made quarterfinal exits earlier in the tournament.