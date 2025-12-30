Archer named in England's provisional squad for T20 World Cup despite nursing injury

London, Dec 30 (PTI) Injured fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Tuesday named in England's provisional squad of 15 players for the T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka in February, despite nursing a left side strain which he sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide.

Another pacer, Joshua Tongue, uncapped in limited-overs cricket, was included in the squad to be captained by Harry Brook.

Archer will, however, miss the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka from January 22, which includes three ODIs and three T20Is.

"Archer is included in the provisional T20 World Cup squad but will miss the tour of Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation with the England medical team following the left side strain sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide earlier this month," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The injury had ruled Archer out of the fourth Ashes Test in Melbourne which England won by four wickets within two days.

England will open their T20 World Cup campaign against Nepal on February 8 in Mumbai, followed by matches against the West Indies (February 11 in Mumbai), Bangladesh (February 14 in Kolkata) and Italy (February 16 in Kolkata).

Archer was one of England's standout players in the Ashes before he picked up the injury during the third Test in Adelaide, which Australia won to secure the urn.

He grabbed nine wickets at 27.11, including 5/53 in the first innings in Adelaide. He also contributed with the bat, striking a maiden half-century in the same game as part of 102 runs.

Relatively inexperienced in T20 cricket with just 21 matches under his belt, Tongue has had a string of impressive performances this year. He was the leading wicket-taker in this year's men's Hundred with 14 wickets and has impressed in the two Ashes Tests he has played, with 12 wickets at 18.58.

Batting all-rounder Will Jacks returns to both the squads, having missed the New Zealand white-ball tour in October.

Seamer Brydon Carse was included in the ODI and T20I squads touring Sri Lanka. Top-order batter Zak Crawley returned to the ODI squad for the first time since December 2023.

Meanwhile, Jamie Smith, Jordan Cox and Saqib Mahmood have been axed from the T20 World Cup provisional squad and the white-ball squads for the Sri Lanka tour.

Provisional squad for T20 World Cup: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Squad for T20I series in Sri Lanka: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.

Squad for ODI series in Sri Lanka: Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood.