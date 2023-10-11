Archer Parneet Kaur given rousing welcome

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Archer Parneet Kaur, who won a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Games in China, was given a rousing welcome after her arrival at the airport here on Wednesday.

Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer welcomed Kaur and said the proud daughter of Mansa district of Punjab has brought laurels to the state and the country in the Asian Games.

He said 32 players from Punjab won a total of 20 medals including eight gold, six silver and six bronze medals. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann will felicitate the medal winners with cash prizes during a special function being organised after the return of all the players to the country, the minister said in an official release.

Hayer said Kaur has become a source of inspiration for the girls of the state by winning gold medals in the World Championship, World Cup and Asian Games at a very young age of 18 with her hard work and dedication. PTI CHS CK