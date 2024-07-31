Archer Tarundeep bows out in round of 32

Paris, Jul 31 (PTI) Veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai crashed out of the Paris Olympics after losing his individual men's recurve round of 32 clash to Tom Hall of Great Britain here on Wednesday.

Rai lost 4-6.

It was a close battle between the two as the first set was tied on 27 points apiece.

The second set, however, went to Hall who clinched it by just a point.

The Indian made a strong comeback in the third set, securing it with a scoreline of 28-25.

But the British archer won the next set, clinching 29-28.

Rai needed to produce his best in the fifth set to stay in the hunt, but it ended in a tie with both archers on 29 points apiece, which handed the Briton the win.