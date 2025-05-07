Archers catapult Maharashtra to top spot despite Rajasthan’s sweep of cycling gold medals

Patna, May 7 (PTI) Maharashtra regained the top spot in the Khelo India Youth Games medal tally on Wednesday with a sweep of the six archery gold medals on offer which helped them counter Rajasthan’s surge through a four-gold haul at the Yamuna Velodrome in the Indira Gandhi Indoor Complex in New Delhi.

Maharashtra’s gold rush was also aided by Vedant Waghmare, who won the boys' 50m Rifle 3 Positions shooting event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Another victory in the boys 4x100m medley in the swimming event in Gaya saw Maharashtra's gold medals' haul increase to 14. It also has 12 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Target Asian Games Group athlete Harshita Jakhar was in the forefront for Rajasthan as its cyclist bagged all the four golds on Wednesday.

Rajasthan was perched in the second spot with 10 gold, four silver and three bronze medals while Karnataka’s twin gold medals in the swimming pool saw it finish the day with a collection of eight gold, 11 silver and three bronze.

Bihar also enjoyed a good day in office, winning six medals, including five in Gatka.

Suhani Kumari continued to keep the Bihar banner flying, claiming a third cycling medal in the individual pursuit, adding to the two silver medals she won on Tuesday to help Bihar nudge closer to the double figure mark with four silver medals and five bronze.

The 18-year-old Suhani currently trains at the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence in Patiala.

Ujjwal Bharat Olekar and Sharvari Somanath Shende claimed the boys and girls recurve tiles while Manav Ganeshrao Jadhav and Prithika swept to the top of the podium in the compound competition.

Maharashtra mixed recurve (Dnyanesh Cherale and Sharvari Somanath Shende) and compound (Ganeshrao Jadhav and Tejal Rajendra Salve) teams completed the set of six gold medals.

Harshita Jakhar completed a hat-trick of gold on her Khelo India debut. The 18-year-old has made the Games a memorable one. Her individual pursuit title ahead of Bhumika (Haryana) added to her growing stature as India’s premier endurance cyclists of her generation.

Quite surprisingly, one of Khelo India Games powerhouses, Haryana has been slow to make a mark on the medals tally.

Arjun Singh’ 50m backstroke victory in BIPARD Swimming Pool and Tushar’s 66kg class judo win late in the evening here helped the north Indian state gather some steam and increase its tally to three golds.

At the shooting range in New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh won both the trap gold on offer.

Syed Ahyaan Ali and Poonam Raghuwanshi claimed victories in contrasting styles, the former dominating the boys final while the latter holding her nerves to beat back Tanisska Senthilkumar (Tamil Nadu) by a one-point margin. PTI PDS PDS DDV