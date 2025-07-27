Archery academy to be set up in Chhattisgarh’s tribal-dominated Jashpur district

Raipur, Jul 27 (PTI) An archery training centre will come up in a remote village in the tribal-dominated Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh as part of the government’s push to empower rural sporting talent, an official said on Sunday.

With a vision to combine sports, education, and rural development under an integrated approach, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has been taking steps towards holistic progress in remote regions of the state, an official statement said.

As part of this vision, an integrated multi-purpose complex will be developed in Pandrapath in Bagicha development block of Jashpur. It will be equipped with world-class facilities to nurture budding talent from tribal areas, it said.

The public sector undertaking National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has sanctioned Rs 20.53 crore for this project under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the statement said.

“The complex will feature an archery training academy, a mini library, a primary health unit, a skill development centre, and a shaded nursery for organic farming. In addition, a medicinal garden will also be developed wherein herbs and medicinal plants will be grown, it said.

Spanning around 10.27 acres (approximately 41,565 square metres), the land for the project has been identified with support from the local administration. Site layouts, 3D designs, structural plans, and detailed cost estimates for each component have been prepared by consultants, it said.

The CM, who hails from Jashpur district, has said that the innovative initiative will not only promote excellence in sports but also usher in a new era of inclusive growth in the area through enhanced education, healthcare, and skill-building avenues, the release added. PTI TKP NR