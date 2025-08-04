Archery Association of India announces first edition of Archery League

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Monday announced the first-of-its-kind Archery League, which will see men and women recurve and compound archers from across the world competing in a franchise-styled tournament.

The inaugural edition of the league is expected to take place over a 11-day period in October this year at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Delhi. The event has received encouragement from World Archery, World Archery Asia and the Sports Ministry.

The organisers claimed the league aims to strengthen the overall archery ecosystem across India and the world. The event will feature foreign archers from among the world's top 10, along with top Indian players who will all be representing six franchise teams.

Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda said, "We are confident that with the help of the Archery League, we will be able to fulfil these dreams and provide more opportunities. Let us all join hands to launch this league for archery so that we can take the sport to the next level in the country." Secretary general, World Archery, Tom Dielen added, "... This initiative will add to the impact of our sport and create an atmosphere of competitive spirit for Indian archers as well as other archers coming from outside of India to enhance their performance and become even better archers in future." PTI AH APA APA