Archery at Olympics: Indian women's team lose 0-6 to Netherlands

Paris, Jul 28 (PTI) Indian women's archery team endured a forgettable outing as they went down 0-6 to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday.

Indian trio of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari lost 51-52, 49-54, 48-53 to the Dutch team in what was a disastrous performance.

Ankita and Deepika were the weakest links in the team as they failed to live up to the expectations.

In archery, the highest score by a team in a set is awarded two set points, while a draw get one set point each.

India had made a direct entry into the quarterfinals after finishing fourth in the qualification.