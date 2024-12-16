Archery National: Verma, Parneet top qualification round

Jamshedpur, Dec 16 (PTI) Veteran Abhishek Verma and upcoming archer Parneet Kaur topped the qualification round in the compound section of the Senior National here on Monday.

The 19-year-old Parneet representing Punjab shot 707 for a two-way tie for the lead with Madhura Dhamangoankar of Maharashtra. But the Punjab girl was given the top rank based on her higher X scores of 29, against Madhura's 24.

Jasveer Kaur of Railways came third with a qualification round score of 703.

Parneet also helped her team Punjab to top the team qualification ahead of Mahrashtra and Railways.

Multiple World Cup medalist Verma topped the ranking round in the men's compound section with 714 points, ahead of Services Kunderu Venkatadri and Prathamesh Fuge of Maharashtra who shot 710 and 707 respectively. PTI TAP UNG TAP 7/21/2024