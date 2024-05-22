Archery World Cup Stage 2: Compound women's team in final, men miss bronze medal

Yecheon (South Korea), May 22 (PTI) World Number one Indian women's compound archery team stormed into the final to remain in the hunt for a successive World Cup gold medal here on Wednesday.

The World No. 1 men's compound team, however, failed to live up to expectation and continued their below-par show to miss out on a bronze medal at the World Cup Stage 2.

The women's trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami, who clinched the gold in Shanghai Stage 1 leg last month, ousted world no. 4 USA 233-229 in the semi-final.

They will take on world no. 7 Turkey in the women's compound team gold medal clash here on Saturday.

Turkey pipped top-seed and local favourites South Korea 234-233 in the other semi-final.

It was an overall easy sailing for the Indian women's team, who got a bye into the quarters after finishing second in the qualifying round. They eliminated Italy 236-234 in the last-eight.

The men's team of Priyansh, Prathamesh Fuge and veteran Abhishek Verma, who had slipped to fourth in the qualifying round on Tuesday, lost to lowly-ranked Australia 133-133 (10-10*) in a shoot-off.

The Aussies, who are world ranked 21st, took the Indian trio by surprise starting with a 59 by dropping just one point.

The Aussies team of Bailey Wildman, Brandon Hawes and Jonathon Milne continued their fine run and overcame a one-point deficit after second round, to make it 233-all after the regulation four ended.

The two teams were 30-all in the ensuing shoot-off but the Aussies edged out the inconsistent Indians by shooting two Xs (arrows closer to centre) to secure the bronze medal.

Having started their campaign with an easy 235-212 win over lowly-ranked Vietnam, India overcame tough competition from Denmark and top seed USA, winning both the matches in shoot-off. PTI TAP ATK ATK