Argentina, Germany book direct quarterfinal berth in FIH Jr Men's Hockey WC

Chennai, Dec 1 (PTI) Argentina and Germany defeated China and Ireland in their last pool matches respectively to directly qualify for the quarterfinals of the ongoing FIH Junior Men's Hockey World Cup on Monday.

While Argentina beat China 3-1 here to top Pool C with seven points from three matches, Germany beat Ireland 5-1 in Madurai to top Pool A.

New Zealand finished a close second in Pool C with same points as Argentina but the latter topped the group due to a superior goal difference.

New Zealand, though, are still in fray as the top six teams from six pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, where they will be joined by the second-best placed sides among 24 teams.

In the last match of the day, Argentina rode on Bruno Correa's (15th, 16th, 51st minutes) hat-trick to down China.

China's lone goal was scored by Yanwei Di from a field effort in the 37th minute.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand defeated Japan 3-2 in a hard-fought Pool C match to finish second.

New Zealand drew the first blood in the fifth minute through a field goal by Scott Illerbrun before Owen Brown (38th) and Jonty Elmes (41st) scored two more goals from field efforts.

Japan's goals were scored by Kyoya Toya (6th) and Matsuki Mori (15th).

The match between New Zealand and Japan got interrupted for nearly 30 minutes in the third quarter due to heavy downpour because of the effects of Cyclone Ditwah that had hit the Tamil Nadu coastline on Sunday night.

The loss meant Japan are out of the quarterfinal race while New Zealand remain in contention.

In Madurai, Germany defeated Ireland to top Pool A and directly qualify for the quarterfinals.

Jonas von Gersum (4th, 50th minutes) scored two field goals for Germany, while Paul Glander (34th), Lukas Kossel (52nd) and Christian Franz (53rd) converted three penalty corners.

Ireland's lone goal was scored by Samuel Dale from a field effort in the 51st minute.

South Africa finished second in the pool with six points and will now have to wait for the remaining matches of other pools.