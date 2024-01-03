Arjun and Reza shine as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers

Noida, Jan 3 (PTI) Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers rode on Arjun Deshwal’s raiding brilliance to beat Haryana Steelers 45-34 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Wednesday.

Arjun (14 raid points), Reza Mirbagheri (7 tackle points) and Ankush (5 tackle points) were the top performers for Jaipur Pink Panthers, while Chandran Ranjit (11 raid points) and Mohit Nandal (5 tackle points) were Haryana Steelers’ best players on the night.

There was a surprise in both teams’ starting seven as Haryana Steelers raider Chandran got his first game of the season, while Rahul Chaudhari was named in the Jaipur Pink Panthers squad.

The two veteran raiders began the proceedings for their teams and Chandran was off to a good start as he struck in each of his initial raids. It was only a matter of time before Arjun Deshwal joined the party, and when he did, he quickly swung the momentum in Jaipur Pink Panthers’ favour.

Arjun played an instrumental role in the first ALL OUT as he escaped Mohit’s ankle hold and landed a back-kick on Mohit Nandal.

Rahul then tagged Rahul Sethpal soon after to put his side ahead 17-13 with a little over four minutes to go. He then completed his Super 10 within the first half as his men went into the break with a healthy lead.

Haryana Steelers got off to a superb start in the second half and some solid work from Mohit and Chandran got the side within the cusp of an ALL OUT, but SUPER TACKLES from Lucky Sharma and Reza helped the Jaipur Pink Panthers stay afloat.

However, Chandran produced a multi-point raid in the 29th minute to finally grab the ALL OUT. The Haryana Steelers trailed only by one point at 28-29 at this stage and were within touching distance of a comeback, but Arjun dashed their hopes.