Arjun Atwal 57th at Kaulig Champs

Akron (Ohio), Jul 12 (PTI) Arjun Atwal was nicely headed to a solid even-par round with five holes to go before he bogeyed four of them in the first round of the Kaulig Companies Golf Championships at Firestone Akron.

The four bogeys saw him drop to T-57 on the leaderboard.

Atwal, who birdied the first and sixth, birdied back-to-back on the 11th and 12th as well to get to even par. However he bogeyed 14th, 15th, 17th and the 18th.

Aiming to win the Kaulig Companies Championship for the third time in four years, Steve Stricker co-leads after opening with 4-under 66. Duffy Waldorf, seeking his first win since 2016, shares the first-round lead with Stricker.

Stricker is seeking his eighth senior major title, which will move him into tied-third on the all-time list. His last senior major win was the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship.

He is looking to become the second three-time winner of the Kaulig Championship (2021, 2023) and join Bernhard Langer (2014, 2015, 2016).