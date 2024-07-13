Arjun Atwal makes cut on Kaulig Championship

Akron (Ohio, USA), Jul 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal (74-71) has made the cut in the Kaulig Companies Championship golf being played here at the Firestone Country Club.

Atwal’s 1-over 71 in the second round, which included two birdies and three bogeys. He shot 4-over 74 in the first and at 5-over 145 to be tied-49th.

The Kaulig Championships is one of the majors on the Champions Tour for seniors above 50 years.

Steven Alker carded the low round of the day (65) to take a one-stroke lead over the 18-hole co-leader Steve Stricker going into the weekend.

He shot 68-65 to be 7-under with the 52-year-old seeking his ninth win on PGA Tour Champions and the second win of the 2024 season.

Alker would become the fifth multi-time winner of the 2024 season on PGA Tour Champions, joining Stephen Ames (2), Ernie Els (2), Padraig Harrington (2) and Richard Bland (2).

Alker is also in hunt of his second senior major title as his last senior major win was at the 2022 Senior PGA Championship Stricker (66-68) is lying second as two players — Kenny Perry and Robert Karlsson — share third. KJ Choi of Korea is tied fifth with Angel Cabrera and Jerry Kelly.