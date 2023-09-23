Arjun Atwal shares first round lead with 4-under 68

Monterey Peninsula (California), Sep 23: Arjun Atwal, a qualifier into the main event of the PGA Tour Champions, shared the first-round honours with eight others, all shooting 4-under 68 at the Pebble Links here on Saturday.

Other leaders include Vijay Singh, YE Yang of Korea, Americans Jerry Kelly, Dicky Pride and Brian Gay, Richard Green of Australia, Steve Alker of New Zealand, Mike Weir of Canada.

Atwal, the lone Indian to have won on the main PGA Tour, posted a 4-under 68 in Tuesday’s open qualifier to earn a spot into the field.

Since turning 50 in March, Atwal has made four PGA TOUR Champions starts before this week, with a tied 11 at the Insperity Celebrity Classic his best finish.

This marks his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.

Atwal is hoping to wrap up his card for 2024 without going to the Qualifying School.

Atwal, whose lone PGA Tour win also came when he made the main field after coming through the Monday qualifier, said, “Old habits die hard.” “I can't go to Q-School this year because of family issues. My parents passed away last year. My mom's one-year death anniversary is coming up and there's no way I'm going (to the Q-School).

“So, hopefully I can get everything done before, get in the Playoffs somehow if I play really well. That's the plan,” he said.

Atwal was happy with his hitting.

“I didn't hit it all that great, but it's Pebble. I'm glad that it's one of those golf courses where I didn't have to learn on this tour. I know a lot of the breaks on these greens and it helped, I putted really well today,” he added.

About being on the Champions TOUR, Atwal said, “I came from the regular Tour after so many years and I just love it out here.

"Hopefully, I get in (a few more events). I'm going to try and -- if I don't get a spot at Furyk's, I'm going to try on Monday or Tuesday to qualify for that as well."