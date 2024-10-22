Arjun Deshwal leads Jaipur Pink Panthers to huge win over Telugu Titans

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Captain Arjun Deshwal led from the front as Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashed Telugu Titans 52-22 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Tuesday.

This was the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ second consecutive win.

Telugu Titans skipper Pawan Sehrawat and Jaipur Pink Panthers’ captain Deshwal were the first ones to get on the scoreboard. After that, both teams followed their captains’ lead and continued to trade points through the first phase of the first half.

Deshwal was matching his opposite number point for point as the match wore on, but the Telugu Titans found a way to keep their noses in front.

Telugu Titans’ Vijay Malik and Ashish Narwal were giving Pawan Sehrawat very good support, before Abhijeet Malik’s Super Raid put the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the box seat.

Right after that, Deshwal inflicted an ALL OUT on the Telugu Titans, and the Jaipur Pink Panthers went onto end the first half with 18-13 lead.

The Telugu Titans were looking to reduce the deficit, while the Jaipur Pink Panthers had their eyes on extending the lead.

Jaipur captain Deshwal was in fine form and had completed his Super 10 as well.

Reza Mirbagheri inflicted an ALL OUT on the Telugu Titans midway through the second half which further extended the Jaipur Pink Panthers’ lead.

With just under 10 minutes to go in the game, Jaipur Pink Panthers led by 16 points, and were in control of the proceedings.

As the game moved into the final phase, defender Ankush Rathee thwarted any hopes of a comeback when he inflicted an ALL OUT on the Telugu Titans.

After that, Lucky Sharma followed suit with another ALL OUT on the Telugu Titans. PTI PDS BS BS