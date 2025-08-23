Arjun-Elavenil pair bags 10m air rifle mixed team gold

Shymkent (Kazakhstan), Aug 23 (PTI) India’s Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan bagged the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan here on Saturday.

The Indian pair outclassed China’s Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 to finish on top of the podium.

The Chinese pair was leading in the initial round but the Indians, who faltered early with shots of 9.5 and 10.1, made a stirring comeback in the later rounds to claim the gold.

It was the second gold medal for Elavenil in the event after finishing on top the table in the 10m air rifle women's competition.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, and Kiran Jadhav had clinched the team gold in men’s 10m Air Rifle event. PTI UNG DDV