Arjun Prasad, Thangaraja headline field as Bengaluru Open golf returns after six years

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (PTI) Defending champion Abhinav Lohan, Arjun Prasad and Udayan Mane will be among the leading contenders when the Bengaluru Open tees off at the Karnataka Golf Association here on Tuesday, marking the tournament’s return to the PGTI calendar after a six-year hiatus.

The Pro-Am event will be held on October 11.

The fourth edition of the event carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore and features 126 golfers — including 124 professionals and two amateurs.

The leading Indian professionals in the field include Arjun (currently No. 2 in the PGTI Order of Merit), Shaurya Bhattacharya, Udayan, Angad Cheema, Lohan and Viraj Madappa, to name a few.

The local challenge will be led by Bengaluru-based professionals Rahil Gangjee, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa S, Akshay Neranjen, Manoj S, Mari Muthu R and Varun Muthappa.

The two local amateurs in the field are Tanish R Gowda and Siddharth Paruthi.

The prominent foreign names competing include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Italy's Federico Zucchetti, Nepal's Subash Tamang and American Koichiro Sato.