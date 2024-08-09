Arjun Sharma cards six-under to take lead in Mysuru Open golf

Mysuru, Aug 9 (PTI) Arjun Sharma fired a superb six-under 64 in round two that propelled him into lead with a halfway score of 13-under 127 in the Mysuru Open 2024 here on Friday.

Arjun (63-64), who was overnight tied second and one off the lead, enjoyed a terrific first nine as he produced a hole-in-one on the 15th and sank three more birdies before the turn.

The 31-year-old from Greater Noida, searching for his maiden win, then had a steady front-nine with a one birdie on the seventh and no dropped shots.

Kartik Sharma's 63 and scores of 64 by Bengaluru's Shaurya Binu and Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma placed them in a three-way tie for the second place at 12-under 128.

Overnight leader Aman Raj (67) slipped to fifth place at 11-under 129. The cut went at four-under 136 as 52 professionals and an amateur made the cut.

Seventeen-year-old Veer Ganapathy of Bengaluru was the only amateur to make the cut.

Veer, who was tied second after round one, struck a 68 on day two to drop to 12th position at nine-under 131.

Delhi's Kshitij Naveed Kaul returned an error-free nine-under 61, the lowest round of the tournament so far, to end the day in tied 13th place at eight-under 132.