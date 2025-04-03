Arjun, Yuvraj remain on top after day 3 of invitational meet

Greater Noida, Apr 3 (PTI) Delhi-based Arjun Prasad and Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu carded a matching three-under 69 to remain in joint lead after day three of the Adani Invitational Golf Championship here on Thursday.

Overnight joint leaders Arjun (68-69-69) and Yuvraj (70-67-69) took their total score to 10-under 206 to extended their lead over the rest of the field to two strokes.

Greater Noida’s Saptak Talwar (67-72-69) climbed two spots to third position at eight-under 208 following his third round of 69.

Delhi’s Honey Baisoya and Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta carded scores of 72 to end the day in tied fourth place at six-under 210.

Arjun Sharma (68) was the other player from Greater Noida in the top-10 as he closed the day in tied sixth place at five-under 211. He sank two eagles during his 68 on Thursday.

Noida-based teenager Sukhman Singh, the lone amateur to make the cut, returned a 73 to be placed tied 39th at three-over 219.