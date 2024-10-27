Armaan Bhatia wins India Masters Pickleball Championship

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) India's Armaan Bhatia clinched the men's Pro Singles title at the PWR DUPR India Masters Pickleball Championship, defeating USA's Dusty Boyer in a nail-biting final match here on Sunday. The final scoreline was 8-11, 11-9, 11-8.

Bhatia started the match confidently, taking an early 3-0 lead but Boyer, known for his resilience, came back to make it 3-3 before taking a slender lead of one point.

Carrying the momentum, Boyer extended his lead to make it 6-3.

The momentum shifted back and forth, with both players refusing to yield. It was a neck-to-neck fight where ultimately Boyer dished out a few clinical shots down the baseline to win the first game 11-8.

The second set was equally intense. Boyer once again took an early lead, but Bhatia clawed his way back.

A crucial moment arrived when Boyer slipped on the court, giving Bhatia an opportunity to seize the momentum. Capitalising on this, Bhatia won the second set 11-9, forcing a decisive third game.

The third game was a roller-coaster of emotions. Boyer started strong, taking 8-0 lead and it seemed all was lost for the Indian star.

But Bhatia staged a comeback, winning the final set 11-8. His incredible determination ultimately secured him the title.

Bhatia's victory is a major achievement for Indian pickleball community.

His impressive performance throughout the tournament has solidified his position as one of the top players in the country.

The Pickleball World Rankings (PWR) is hosting the PWR DUPR India Masters, a PWR700 event in New Delhi.

This tournament will help players earn up to 700 ranking points, which are valid for 52 weeks. These points will affect their seeding and eligibility for future global competitions. PTI KHS KHS PDS PDS