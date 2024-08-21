Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru enter quarterfinals in dramatic fashion

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru, entered the quarterfinals of the 63rd Subroto Cup Sub Junior Boys International Football Tournament in dramatic fashion here on Wednesday.

A toss of the coin was needed as both NNMHSS Chelembra, Kerala, and Army Boys could not be separated in Group A either on points or on goal difference.

Both teams finished their group stage engagements with seven points and a goal difference of plus six, which led to the coin toss.

Army Sports Company won their final group stage game 3-1 against 01 Goa Battalion, NCC, but had to wait for the result of the match between the Kerala school and Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, to know their fate.

NNMHSS needed to win by three goals to book their place in the quarterfinals and were en route to the knockouts as they led 3-0 until the final minutes.

Maharana Pratap Sports College stunned the Kerala side by scoring with the final kick of the game deep into injury time which led to the coin toss that ultimately favoured the Army Boys Sports Company.

St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh also booked their place in the quarterfinals, topping Group G.

In the winner-takes-it-all match, they played out a goalless draw against Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa, finishing the group stage campaign with seven points.

The Goa side remained unbeaten in the tournament, but finished below the Chandigarh School with one win and two draws, totalling five points.

Manikpara Vivekananda Vidyapeeth, Jhargram, West Bengal, also entered the quarterfinals in style, thrashing Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, 6-1 in the final Group F game and topping the group.

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan thumped Hyderabad Public School 13-0 to finish their Group C proceedings with three wins from as many matches and book their place in the quarterfinals while Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh beat SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 4-0 to top Group E and qualify for the knockouts.

In the process, they knocked out defending champions Minerva Public School from the competition. PTI AH UNG AH 7/21/2024