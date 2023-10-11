Army chief felicitates Neeraj Chopra, other medallists for remarkable achievements at Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Army chief Gen Manoj Pande on Wednesday felicitated Olympian Neeraj Chopra and several other sportspersons for their remarkable accomplishments at the Asian Games in China, and said the army will continue to support and nurture sporting talent.

India bagged its highest-ever total of 107 medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

In his address at the felicitation ceremony held at Manekshaw Centre here, Gen Pande said the Indian Army also made a significant contribution of 20 medals -- three Gold, seven Silver, and 10 Bronze -- to the country's tally.

He felicitated javelin thrower Chopra, a Subedar in the Army, and athlete Avinash Sable, also a Subedar, both of whom clinched a gold each and other sportspesons who also won medals at the recently-concluded Games.

The Army chief expressed profound pride in the incredible achievements of the Army's sportspersons.

This unparalleled performance has etched itself as the army's most remarkable display in any Asian Games since India's independence, officials said.

Their discipline, perseverance, and dedication symbolise the core values of the Indian Army. Their successes not only brings accolades to the country, but will also inspire countless others to pursue excellence in the field of sports, the Army chief said.

The Army stands as a pillar of strength, valour, and discipline for the nation, he said, adding it will continue to support and nurture sporting talent.

Gen Pande also spoke of the Army's Mission Olympic Wing (MOW) set up in 2001, marking a significant stride in scouting and nurturing sporting talent from within its ranks.

Ten foreign coaches have been employed by the Indian Army since 2021. Their expertise combined with 16 decorated Indian coaches, who have themselves been champions in major events like the Asian Games, Olympics, and Commonwealth Games, have sculpted the Army's sports teams into formidable contenders on the international stage, the officials said.

The Indian Army's progressive medal tally in the previous Asian Games demonstrates its consistent drive for excellence, they said.

The medal tally of Army participants in previous Asian Games include -- 14 medals (2006 Qatar); 12 medals (2010 China); 11 medals (2014 South Korea) and 13 medals (2018 Indonesia), the Army said.

Beyond its "primary mission of defending our borders", the Army consistently demonstrates its commitment to various socio-cultural engagements, including sports, contributing holistically to nation-building, the officials said.

The Indian Army has also hired "high-performance psychological conditioners and physiotherapists to enable faster recovery of athletes during major events," they said.

A Sports Science Laboratory has also been set up under the MOW and Centres of Excellence have been created with world-class facilities in major military stations.

In the last year or so, the Indian Army has recruited seven women sportspersons. A Girls Sports Company has been established at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) and Army Sports Institute (ASI). Women sportspersons are being trained in the fields of boxing, wrestling, shooting and athletics, they said. PTI KND CK