Army Marksmanship Unit to promote shooting sport among girls

Mhow, May 26 (PTI) Army Marksmanship Unit, which has produced some of India's top shooters including Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar and Asian Games gold medallist Jitu Rai, has inaugurated the Army Girls Sports Company (AGSC) for shooting discipline, looking at the huge rise in the number of women taking up the sport.

Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, virtually inaugurated the AGSC on Saturday.

"In an initiative to empower the female shooters, Army Girls Sports Company for Shooting discipline was inaugurated today, at the Army Marksmanship Unit, in Mhow, commencing with first batch of 11 Girl Sports Cadets," said Indian Army on 'X', formerly twitter.

Olympian rifle shooter and Khel Ratna awardee Anjali Bhagwat, National Rifle Association of India secretary-general Sultan Singh and Commandant, Infantry School, Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi were present at the occasion.

"This initiative promises to inspire and empower the next generation of female shooters, setting a robust foundation for future excellence in the field of shooting," the social media post said.

Vijay Kumar had won 25m rapid-fire silver at the London Olympics, while Jitu Rai had won the 50m pistol gold at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.