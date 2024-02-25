Army tops KIWG tally, Karnataka close second

Gulmarg, Feb 25 (PTI) Alpine skier Bobby Pandey's parallel slalom title helped Army finish on top of the medals tally with 10 gold in the Khelo India Winter Games here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Karnataka, with nine gold medals, and Maharashtra, with seven, finished second and third respectively.

In the day's only other event, Mehak of Uttarkhand won the women's version of the parallel slalom. Uttarkhand finished fifth in the standings with three gold medals.

Spearheaded by Aanchal Thakur's double gold, Himachal Pradesh finished fourth with four gold medals.

Advertisment

Army, which had won the ice-hockey gold in the first leg of the KIWG held in Leh recently, returned with nine gold medals in the second leg in Gulmarg for an aggregate of 10 top-podium finishes.

Snowboarder Kulvinder Sharma and Nordic skier Padma Namgial produced outstanding performances with two individual gold medals each for the Army team.

Karnataka, which did well in Ladakh primarily due to its ice-skaters, competed well here as well with Thekkada Bhavani Nanjunda, the 28-year-old certified trainer and a mountaineer, winning a hat-trick of gold medals.

The technical aspects of this edition of the KIWG was managed by the Sports Authority of India. PTI AM AM PDS PDS