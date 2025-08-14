Armyman Varoon Parmar finishes at 5th place in APGC Mid-Amateur C''ship

Tangerang (Indonesia), Aug 14 (PTI) Varoon Parmar, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, emerged as the best-placed Indian with a solo fifth finish at the inaugural Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Mid-Amateur Championship here on Thursday.

Parmar, part of the four-member Indian Golf Union (IGU) squad, carded rounds of 72, 68 and 76 for an even-par 216, also securing runner-up honours in Category C (ages 38-46).

The 43-year-old, a winner at the World Military Golf Championships in Kenya this June, took the lead in the second round with an impressive score of four-under 68 at the Graham Marsh-designed Gading Raya Golf Club.

Parmar had ended runner-up at the IGU Senior & Mid-Amateur Golf Championship earlier this year.

Among other Indians, Arjun Singh finished third in Category C and seventh overall at two-over 218 after 54 holes.

Ranjit Singh logged a tied ninth result at four-over 220 (73-72-75), while Simarjeet Singh finished joint 21st at 14-over 230 (80-76-74). Further, Ashish Kapoor, who played in the event as a private entry, finished tied second in Category D (47 years and above). PTI ATK KHS