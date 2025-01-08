Arnav, Senthil and Maaya progress to quarterfinals of J300 event

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Arnav Paparkar overcame a second set lapse to go past Croatia's Emanuel Ivanisevic and secure his place in the quarterfinals of the boys event of the ITF J300 event along with top seed Pranav Senthil Kumar while Maaya Rajshwaran Revathi also cruised into the last-eight of the girls singles.

Arnav made a resounding start by pocketing the opening set but could not win a single game in the second set as the Croat forced a decider.

The young Indian recovered just in time to raise his game and close the pre-quarterfinal with a 6-3 0-6 6-4 scoreline in his favour.

To his credit, Ivanisevic made it as tough for Arnav as possible despite a sluggish start.

Also moving to the quarterfinals were Senthil and Samarth Sahita. Senthil had no trouble in dispatching Alexey Shibaev 6-2 6-3 while Samarth prevailed in an all-Indian clash against Varun Verma 6-4 6-4.

However, curtains came down on the campaign of Hitesh Chauhan, who fought valiantly before losing 4-6 7-5 3-6 to Kazakhstan's Damir Zhalgasbay.

Korean fourth seed Donghyun Hwang, and his compatriot Hyeon Seok Seo also advanced to the quarterfinals.

Hwang beat Kazakhstan's Daniel Tazabekov 6-3 6-0 while Seo knocked out eighth seed Roman Kharlamov 6-4 6-2.

Roshan Santosh (USA) and Arturs Zagras (LAT) completed the quarterfinal line-up with their straight set wins over Maximus Zavier Wong (SGP) and Kanata Ozaki (JPN).

In the girls event, India's Maaya moved to the quarterfinals with a fluent 6-0 6-3 win over Manon Favier from France.

Polina Berezina advanced when her Japanese opponent Yuka Naito withdrew midway from the contest.

Polina was leading 6-3 1-0 when Naito decided not to continue. Polina Kuharenko secured her place in the last eight with a 7-5 6-1 win over Turkiye's Irem Kurt. PTI AT UNG AT 7/21/2024