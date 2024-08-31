Arshad Shaik, Jyoti Gaderiya disappoint in track cycling events

Paris, Aug 31 (PTI) Indian cyclists Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya failed to make an impact in their respective track cycling events as they crashed out in the qualification round in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday.

In the qualifying stage of the men's 1,000m time trial C1-3, Shaik managed a disappointing bottom-place (17th) finish with a timing of 1:21.416, failing to make it to the final round.

On Friday, he had also failed to progress in the men's 3,000m pursuit C2 event, managing a bottom-place (ninth) finish in the qualifying round.

Jyoti too finished at the bottom (11th place) in the women's 500m time trial C1-3 qualifying event, with a timing of 49.233.

On Thursday, she also finished at the bottom in the women's 3000m pursuit C1-3 qualifying event.

Shaik had an auto accident in May 2004. He suffered multiple injuries leading to left leg above knee amputation.

He was a gold medallist in the Asian Para Track Cycling Championship held in New Delhi this year.

Meanwhile, Jyoti suffered a bike accident in May 2016, resulting to left leg above knee amputation.

She has won numerous gold medals in the Asian Para Track Cycling Championship and Asian Para Road Cycling Championship.

The two Indians will also be competing in road cycling events.

While Shaik will feature in men's time trial C2 and men's road race C1-3 categories, Jyoti will take part in women's time trial C1-3 and women's road race C1-3 divisions.

C1 to C5 are solo categories competed by athletes with prosthesis or limited movement of upper or lower limbs.