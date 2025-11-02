Arshdeep, Chakravarthy strike but Australia make 186/6 in 3rd T20I

Hobart, Nov 2 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took three and two wickets respectively but Australia, riding on blazing half-centuries from Tim David and Marcus Stoinis posted a challenging 186 for 6 in the third T20I, here on Sunday.

Arshdeep (3/35) reduced Australia to 14/2 in only the third over following which David struck a 38-ball 74, studded with eight boundaries and five sixes, and Stoinis made a 64 runs off 39 balls as the hosts seized the momentum.

The first T20I of the five-match series in Canberra was abandoned due to rain, while Australia won the second rubber by four wickets.

Brief scores: Australia: 186 for 6 in 20 overs (Tim David 74, Marcus Stoinis 64; Arshdeep Singh 3/35, Varun Chakravarthy 2/33, Shivam Dube 1/43) vs India. PTI AM AM TAP