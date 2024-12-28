Arshdeep, Prabhsimran shine as Punjab go past Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Ahmedabad, Dec 28 (PTI) India pacer Arshdeep Singh grabbed five wickets and opener Prabhsimran Singh smashed a marauding unbeaten 150 as Punjab defeated Mumbai by eight wickets in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group C match here on Saturday.

Prabhsimran made 150 off just 101 balls (14x4, 10x6) and along with Abhishek Sharma (66, 54b, 4x4, 5x6) added 150 runs in 21.5 overs for the opening wicket as Punjab chased down 249 in just 29 overs.

Earlier, Mumbai struggled against Arshdeep (5/38) while posting a below par 248 all out in 48.5 overs.

At one stage, Mumbai were reeling at 28 for five, which later became 112 for seven.

But some late order rescue work by Atharva Ankolekar (66, 84b, 2x4, 3x6) and Shardul Thakur (43, 45b, 4x4, 1x6) helped Mumbai reach a respectable total.

This was Mumbai’s second defeat in the group after going down to Karnataka in a high-scoring match in the tournament opener last week.

Agarwal shines =========== Skipper Mayank Agarwal made his second hundred in as many matches as Karnataka cemented their top position in Group C with a facile 10-wicket win over Arunachal Pradesh.

Pacer Vasuki Koushik and left-arm spinner Hardik Raj took four wickets each as Karnataka bounded out Arunachal for 166.

Karnataka then scaled down the target in a mere 14.2 overs with Agarwal (100 not out, 45b, 7x4, 7x6) and Abhinav Manohar (66, 41b, 4x4, 4x6) going ballistic.

Hardik fails as Baroda go down ====================== In a Group E match, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made just one as Baroda posted an underwhelming 228 against Bengal.

Bengal, led by an unbeaten 99 from Anustup Majumdar, chased down the target in 43 overs, losing just three wickets.

Ishant shines for Delhi ================ Former India pacer Ishant Sharma (3/48) was the chief wicket-taker as Delhi beat Kerala by 29 runs in Hyderabad in a Group E match.

Delhi made 258 for five, but managed to skittle their Southern rivals for 229.

Brief scores: At Ahmedabad: Mumbai: 248 all out in 48.5 overs (Atharva Ankolekar 66, Shardul Thakur 43, Suryansh Shedge 44; Arshdeep Singh 5/38) lost to Punjab: 249/2 in 29 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 150 not out, Abhishek Sharma 66; Arshdeep Singh 5/38) by 8 wickets.

At Ahmedabad: Arunachal Pradesh: 166 all out in 43.2 overs (Abhinab Singh 71 not out, Hardik Varma 38; V Koushik 4/30, Hardik Raj 4/30) lost to Karnataka: 171 for no loss in 14.2 overs (Mayank Agarwal 100 not out; Abhinav Manohar 66 not out) by 10 wickets.

At Hyderabad: Baroda: 228 all out in 48.5 overs (Shashwat Rawat 95, Bhanu Pania 42; Mukesh Kumar 2/37, Sayan Ghosh 3/43, Pradipta Pramanik 3/25) lost to Bengal: 229/3 in 43 overs (Anustup Majumdar 99 not out, Sumanta Gupta 69 not out) by 7 wickets.

At Hyderabad: Delhi: 258/5 in 20 overs (Ayush Badoni 56, Anuj Rawat 58 not out, Sumit Mathur 48 not out; Sharafuddeen 2/32) beat Kerala: 229 all out in 42.2 overs (Abdul Basith 90, Rohan Kunnummal 42; Ishant Sharma 3/48; Hrithik Shokeen 2/37) by 29 runs. PTI UNG 7/21/2024 ATK