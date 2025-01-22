Arshdeep Singh becomes India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh on Wednesday became India's highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with 97 scalps, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 96 victims, during the opening game against England here. The prolific Arshdeep, who made his T20I debut in 2022, achieved the milestone in his 61st match, 19 games lesser than Chahal's 80 appearances in the shortest format.

The 25-year-old has hardly missed any of India's T20Is with a career economy rate of 8.32 and two four-wicket hauls. His best figures in T20Is are 4 for 9.

On Wednesday, he first removed Phil Salt with a steep delivery that climbed on the batter awkwardly to equal Chahal and then removed Ben Duckett to eclipse the Haryana leg-spinner.