Arshdeep takes four-for as India limit USA to 110/8

New York, Jun 12 (PTI) Pacer Arshdeep Singh was brilliant with the ball while taking four wickets as India restricted the USA to 110/8 in their Group ‘A’ T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Nitish Kumar (27, 23b, 2x4 1x6) batted well in the company of former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson (15, 12b, 1x4, 1x6) after the USA were asked to bat first.

For India, Arshdeep (4/9) and Hardik Pandya (2/14) were the best in the park, picking up six wickets between them.

Brief scores: USA: 110/8 in 20 overs (Steven Taylor 24, Nitish Kumar 27, Corey Anderson 14; Arshdeep Singh 4/9, Hardik Pandya 2/14). PTI UNG DDV