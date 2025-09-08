Arshdeep's rhythm, Bumrah's continuity key for India at Asia Cup: Arun

Dubai, Sep 8 (PTI) Arshdeep Singh's ability to regain "match rhythm" quickly and Jasprit Bumrah's capacity to play continuously without rest will define India's Asia Cup campaign, feels former national bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Arun said Arshdeep, despite extensive bowling in England, is still short on competitive overs. He did play a Duleep Trophy game for North Zone though. India begin their Asia Cup campaign on Wednesday against the UAE.

"Arshdeep, we all know what he is capable of doing. He must have bowled a lot in England, but he is definitely short of match practice. The rhythm really comes from playing matches no matter how much you bowl in the net and practice sessions," Arun told PTI during an exclusive interview.

"I think it is important to bowl in matches. It's a big challenge for Arshdeep. How quickly he gets back his match rhythm would be very, very important. It can be in a jiffy or it can take him a couple of matches to get into rhythm," added the coach, who had two fairly successful stints as India's bowling coach between 2014 and 2021.

Bumrah can play every game =================== On Bumrah, Arun was emphatic that six T20 matches across three weeks should not trouble him.

"I would love to see Jasprit play. But I think it is his call. I think he should be able to play all the matches. But the real call must be taken by Jasprit. I don't think he would need rest looking at the format of this tournament.

"So, if he is bowling, it is also a question of continuing the good rhythm that he gets throughout the tournament, which would augur very well for him," Arun said.

Harshit Rana: talent needs consistency ========================= Arun, who has worked closely with Harshit Rana at Kolkata Knight Riders, vouched for the pacer's potential but stressed on consistency.

"Harshit has been very impressive in T20 cricket. He is a very talented bowler in the sense that he can really bowl well-disguised slower balls. He has got a pretty good yorker and he can move the new ball around.

"The challenge for him would be to stay very consistent and to get his execution right. His capabilities and his talent is exceptional," he noted.

Kuldeep primed for Asia Cup =================== Arun was confident that Kuldeep Yadav, who could not fit into the playing XI during the Test series in England, would make an impact in the Asia Cup.

"Kuldeep Yadav has grown immensely in stature as a bowler. He is bowling beautifully. And it was unfortunate that he couldn't play in England.

"But I am sure he must have had a lot of overs under his belt. And he is experienced enough. He has got pretty good experience in the T20 format," Arun said.

Arun felt Kuldeep must have also got his rhythm back thanks to a Duleep Trophy stint recently.

"...these 35 overs in the Duleep Trophy must have been great for him to get back his rhythm. But I wouldn't read too much into performance (no wickets). As a coach, I would only like to look at Kuldeep's rhythm.

"I think 35 overs of match bowling is pretty good for him to get back his rhythm. And I am sure the conditions in Dubai would be conducive for Kuldeep. The grounds are big. The wickets also could be favourable. So, I see Kuldeep doing very well in the Asia Cup," he added.

Temptation to play three spinners ====================== India have three specialists -- Kuldeep, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy -- and Arun said it would be hard to leave any of them out.

"Well, Varun has been an exceptional T20 bowler. He is kind of a match-winner. And so is Kuldeep Yadav. And Axar Patel brings in a lot with the bat.

"So, I think Axar would be used more as an all-rounder. And if the wickets are a little conducive, it will be a great idea to play all three spinners. Because each one has got a different variety.

"They have experience. And they bring a lot to the table...But obviously, the condition of the pitch would matter a lot. Then if it does, then it will be a very, very difficult choice to pick just two of them. Very tempting to play all three," he said.

Surya-Gill leadership balance =================== On captain Suryakumar Yadav and deputy Shubman Gill, Arun sounded optimistic.

"I think it is very important for a captain to understand what style of captaincy he brings along and what kind of energy he brings into the team. And how he can be more of a leader who commands a lot of respect from his teammates.

"I think Suryakumar, I have seen him as a player, but I have not seen him as a captain. But I do feel that he has got enough experience. He is a thinking cricketer and he can be a good, good captain.

"And as far as this relationship with Shubman Gill is concerned, I am sure they have played together. Shubman knows his responsibilities. He is a youngster who has got a great future ahead of him. And I only think that they would be helping each other along the way," Arun concluded.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2025. The coverage will be live from September 9 on Sony Sports Ten 1 channels. PTI KHS PM PM PM