Arunachal Pradesh crowned overall champion at Senior National Wushu C'ship

Dehradun, Sep 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh claimed the overall championship title with an impressive seven gold medals, while the All India Police Team and the Services Sports Control Board finished in second and third place, respectively, at the 33rd Senior National Wushu Championship held here on Thursday.

The All India Police Team secured five gold medals, while the Services Sports Control Board followed closely with four golds.

Rajasthan claimed the top position, while Uttar Pradesh and SSCB finished second and third respectively in the Sanda category at the Maharana Pratap Indoor Stadium.

In the Taolu category, Arunachal Pradesh secured first place, while All India Police and Services team claimed second and third spot.

Around 1500 players and officials from 44 units participated in this championship, which started on September 21.