Arunachal to host motorsports event in hills

Itanagar, Jan 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh will host a major motorsports event for two days from Thursday, in the hills from Namsai to Pangsau Pass, aimed at promoting the state as a new destination for adventure tourism, organisers said.

The 11-km stretch will take competitors to an altitude of about 3,727 feet near the Indo-Myanmar border. Key attractions of the event named PowerDrive include a hill climb event, described as the first of its kind in the country, which will be flagged off from Hell Gate on January 22.

Another highlight is the tarmac autocross event, also a first in India, scheduled to be held in Namsai town on January 23.

The event, organised by Adventure X-Fusion Tribe under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India, is being held as part of the 10th edition of the Pangsau Pass International Festival 2026.

The state tourism department and Assam Rifles are also supporting the programme.

Officials said the PowerDrive also underlines the infrastructure potential of Namsai district, which has been identified as an aspirational district by NITI Aayog, and aligns with national objectives of tourism promotion and youth engagement.

Organisers said the programme is designed not only as a competition but also as an experience to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s natural beauty, cultural diversity and improved infrastructure.

The event will be ceremonially flagged off by Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera in the presence of state deputy chief minister Chowna Mein. PTI UPL NN