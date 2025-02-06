Arunachal to host SAFF U-19 Championship

Itanagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the hosting rights for the SAFF U-19 Championship, marking the state's first-ever international football tournament, which will take place at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia from May 8 to 17.

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF), comprising seven member nations -- India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka -- organizes the annual youth competition to promote emerging football talent in the region.

The 2025 edition will see six teams vying for the title.

The allotment letter was officially handed over to Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary Kipa Ajay by All India Football Federation (AIFF) secretary-general Anil Prabhakaran.

Officials hailed the decision as a major milestone for Arunachal, further positioning it on the national and international football map.

The tournament is expected to enhance football infrastructure, inspire young players, and promote sports tourism in the region.

The APFA, in collaboration with AIFF and local authorities, has assured high standards for the event.

Further details regarding the participating teams, fixtures, and ticketing information will be announced in due course. PTI CORR ATK