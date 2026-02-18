Arundhati Reddy’s four-wicket haul shows how hard-working she is: Aavishkar Salvi

Canberra, Feb 18 (PTI) Pacer Arundhati Reddy's four-wicket haul in India's win in the first women's T20I against Australia was a reflection of her preparedness, said bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi here on Wednesday.

Arundhati claimed 4/22 to help India bowl Australia out for a mere 133 and win the contest by 21 runs via DLS Method in Sydney to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"Arundhati is a very hard-working girl. She comes prepared for any of the tournaments that she comes into," Salvi told reporters on the eve of the second T20I here.

"To pick up those four wickets in a very important game, it was actually a pleasing thing for all of us because we know how hardworking she is.

"(In) the World Cup, she didn't get a game, (but) she was still preparing herself during the WPL. She got an opportunity and then come to Australia, she started off from where she left in the last Australia series when she got four wickets at Perth," said Salvi, recalling Arundhati’s 4/26 at the WACA in third ODI in December 2024.

Australia were placed comfortably at 68/2 when Arundhati was introduced in the eighth over. She accounted for Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham and Darcie Brown as the hosts were shot out for an under-par total.

"She was spot-on (with) the plans. She was very confident with what she wanted to achieve of that game. When she came into bowl, the run rate was a bit going at a brisk space.

"She executed her plans so well and when she got four for 22, I was so happy for her," Salvi added.

Salvi said preparing well for the tour helped India get off to a winning start.

"That win in Sydney will be a confidence-booster for the entire team because we came early and prepared for the tour. There was prep at North Sydney. We played a game against Governor General and then we got an opportunity to play the 1st T20I," he said.

"... You come to Australia, have your practice sessions under your belt, and then you get an opportunity to play at the centre, (a) game against a proper competitive game against a competitive team.

"That gives us a chance to explore and experience, (and) execute (those) plans we wanted to execute into the main game," Salvi added.